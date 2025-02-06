New UJRO director Kaci Hubbard ready to support her hometown

Kaci Hubbard was born, educated and has lived most of her life in Jackson. She met her husband there; she’s raised her children there. She said she has always been a fan of the city.

“I was feeling a pull to do something more local that would support my hometown. I just didn't know what that would look like or what that was going to be,” she said.

After nearly 20 years in the health care field, Hubbard discovered an opening for the executive director role at the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO). Friends and family encouraged her to apply. After a successful interview process, she started in this new position Jan. 16.

“Her experience with other nonprofits and the fact that she’s from Jackson, knows people and has connections here; she’s a great fit for this type of work.” UJRO program coordinator Erin Ressler said.