NewsFebruary 6, 2025

New UJRO director Kaci Hubbard ready to support her hometown

Kaci Hubbard, a Jackson native with a health care background, steps into her role as executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, aiming to improve the community.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization team, from left, Jess Girard, Kaci Hubbard and Erin Ressler aims to improve the historic section of the city through fostering relationships and growing existing events. Hubbard, the executive director, has lived most of her life in Jackson and said she wants to support her hometown. She started the role in January 2025.
Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Kaci Hubbard was born, educated and has lived most of her life in Jackson. She met her husband there; she’s raised her children there. She said she has always been a fan of the city.

“I was feeling a pull to do something more local that would support my hometown. I just didn't know what that would look like or what that was going to be,” she said.

After nearly 20 years in the health care field, Hubbard discovered an opening for the executive director role at the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO). Friends and family encouraged her to apply. After a successful interview process, she started in this new position Jan. 16.

“Her experience with other nonprofits and the fact that she’s from Jackson, knows people and has connections here; she’s a great fit for this type of work.” UJRO program coordinator Erin Ressler said.

Hubbard, Ressler and events coordinator Jess Girard are the only staff at the UJRO. The three women meet with its various board members monthly to plan ways of improving the uptown area.

“I heard a quote somewhere that your uptown or your downtown districts are the living room of your community, so it’s kind of where people go and feel comfortable. If it’s thriving, then it only benefits the rest of your community,” Hubbard said.

She aims to grow the UJRO’s annual events and bring in revenue to help local merchants and beautify Jackson’s uptown. Forming relationships with community groups and vendors is a good way, she said, to build support for those efforts.

Leading the UJRO is different than working in the medical field and requires a different mindset, Hubbard said. Health care is fast-paced, but being executive director requires making connections and attending different events. She said she felt happy and lucky to have the role.

“In my previous positions, I always had said that if you approach everything with a great attitude and a good work ethic, you can probably accomplish anything,” Hubbard said.

