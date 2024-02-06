KENNETT, Mo. — Representatives of Platinum Neighbors, the new owners of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center — which closed in June 2018 — recently met with the hospital group and civic leaders to introduce and share information on the hospital project.

Melissa Upshaw, left, and Corey Countryman, representatives of Platinum Neighbors, the new owners of the Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Missouri, recently held a question-and-answer session with the hospital group and civic leaders. Jeff Dorris ~ Delta Dunklin Democrat

"We have purchased the Kennett hospital and will be making upgrades and modernizing the physical facility and the associated hospital grounds," said Melissa Upshaw.

Upshaw provided more information on the company itself.

"The Platinum Team organization is the parent company," she said. "There are nine entities under Platinum Team and one is medical."

Upshaw continued, "Platinum Neighbors, which is the medical entity, has been in business for about four years and has many years of combined experience in its leadership ranks. Several types of entities fall under Platinum Neighbors — hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, med spas, labs and diagnostic, assisted living and memory care facility. "

Upshaw also provided more information on the funding sources.

"We have equity investors," Upshaw said. "We have traditional financing, and we have a portfolio of our own, both liquid and hard assets."

Upshaw said the company has nine hospitals in some level of operation, from fully functional to in-developmental phase.

She also addressed how the purchasing of the Twin Rivers property originated.

"Through a contact in one of our other projects, a Kennett community member reached out about this opportunity," Upshaw explained. "One of our fortes is coming into a medical desert and creating a medical community. That's what we're about."

Cory Countryman, president of Platinum Healthcare, then informed on the new hospital project.

"Rural hospitals these days are facing a difficult time," he said. "We really want to get the community involved and make them proud of their local hospital."