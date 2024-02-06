KENNETT, Mo. — Representatives of Platinum Neighbors, the new owners of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center — which closed in June 2018 — recently met with the hospital group and civic leaders to introduce and share information on the hospital project.
"We have purchased the Kennett hospital and will be making upgrades and modernizing the physical facility and the associated hospital grounds," said Melissa Upshaw.
Upshaw provided more information on the company itself.
"The Platinum Team organization is the parent company," she said. "There are nine entities under Platinum Team and one is medical."
Upshaw continued, "Platinum Neighbors, which is the medical entity, has been in business for about four years and has many years of combined experience in its leadership ranks. Several types of entities fall under Platinum Neighbors — hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, med spas, labs and diagnostic, assisted living and memory care facility. "
Upshaw also provided more information on the funding sources.
"We have equity investors," Upshaw said. "We have traditional financing, and we have a portfolio of our own, both liquid and hard assets."
Upshaw said the company has nine hospitals in some level of operation, from fully functional to in-developmental phase.
She also addressed how the purchasing of the Twin Rivers property originated.
"Through a contact in one of our other projects, a Kennett community member reached out about this opportunity," Upshaw explained. "One of our fortes is coming into a medical desert and creating a medical community. That's what we're about."
Cory Countryman, president of Platinum Healthcare, then informed on the new hospital project.
"Rural hospitals these days are facing a difficult time," he said. "We really want to get the community involved and make them proud of their local hospital."
Countryman continued, "We'll be meeting with physicians, local leadership, and the residents of Dunklin County over the next several months to get a feel for exactly what this community needs and can support. We will be here often to have transparent meetings of what we are doing regarding construction, renovation, recruitment, and community events."
Questions were then asked about the plan to use the existing property.
"It's a great building," Upshaw said. "It really is. The expense is much more for new construction. The bones of the existing building are good. We love to refurbish buildings. We love to bring things up to code."
She continued, "Especially with a building like this, that's been in the community so long. It will also be retrofitted for seismic standards. The architects have already had several conversations with the state and they've created a whole plan."
Countryman then shared on the topic of staffing the hospital.
"One of the first things we're going to do is begin recruiting," he said. "There's a good quality of life here that we feel will attract people to want to live and work in the Kennett area."
Countryman said, "I think there will be a big buzz out there once people know this is going to reopen and you'll be surprised at the number of people that will want to work here.
"Having said that, staffing is difficult though, across the nation, whether it's San Francisco or Kennett. We'll have to do what we have to do to get the facility staffed."
"Staffing will depend on what services we open up with," Countryman said. "Usually, a hospital doesn't go all-in the first month. You open the emergency room, some medical surgical beds, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and radiology, etc. You'll have core staffing for those and grow from there."
Countryman then added, "Telehealth has grown considerably as well, especially in rural areas. A doctor could be at the medical center across the country and working with a patient in Kennett, Missouri."
The question-and-answer session wrapped up with inquiries on ancillary services that are being discussed for the new hospital.
"Everything from cardiac cath labs, to mammography, to bone density, to rehab," Countryman said. "It's going to be at community need. It'll be incremental to what the local population can support."
No timeline of completion was given for the project.
"We're looking forward to the services we can bring to you," Upshaw said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.