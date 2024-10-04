New tornado sirens fill in gaps in Cape Girardeau's coverage

Some gaps in tornado siren coverage in Cape Girardeau have been sured up by recent installations.

Using a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Cape Girardeau's General Fund, four new tornado sirens have been added to various parts of the city. The efforts cost around $150,000, including installation.

Randy Morris Jr., the city's emergency management director and fire chief, said the new sirens were planned years ago but funding wasn't available at the time.

The new sirens — just like existing ones across Cape Girardeau County — rotate and are meant to be heard outside anywhere within a 1-mile radius, depending on topography.

They are located near the Dalhousie neighborhood in southwest Cape Girardeau, the Twin Lakes area near Interstate 55, at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course and on the water tower on LaSalle Avenue near the Rock Gardens subdivision.