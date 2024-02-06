New terminal construction on schedule at regional airport

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's new terminal construction is on schedule and expected to be substantially complete by March and fully complete by June.

Airport manager Katrina Amos gave updates regarding projects to Airport Advisory Board members at their meeting Tuesday, Oct 10.

The constructor has finished all the electrical and plumbing of the new terminal and is preparing the sides to pour the concrete panels in the coming week. After that, the structural portion of the project will begin, Amos said.

"We are making a lot of really good progress, and we're happy with the direction and the teams work they have been putting in over the last few weeks," she added. "We got a little bit behind because of several storms that occurred in July and August, so we were playing catch up. But we are now where we need to be."