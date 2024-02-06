All sections
NewsApril 23, 2020

New street projects in Jackson

Repair and overlay work along North Missouri Street in Jackson are shown in this undated photo.
Repair and overlay work along North Missouri Street in Jackson are shown in this undated photo.Submitted

Several street construction and roadway maintenance projects in Jackson are either about to begin or will start earlier than expected, according to Jackson administrative director Rodney Bollinger.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Bollinger said "there's no better time than right now" to begin the list of projects, which includes repairs and overlay of North Missouri Street, concrete street repairs, re-striping of existing roadways, tree trimming, roadside mowing, sign replacements and an assessment of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) needs along streets and sidewalks throughout the city.

In addition, the roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard is scheduled for completion by July 1 and, according to city officials, is running ahead of schedule.

