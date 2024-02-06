New store specializing in candles, wax melts to open at Town Plaza

RJ Home Sense will be adding a touch of scent and shabby-chic glamour to Town Plaza, starting today.

The shop will specialize in hand-made candles and wax melts, co-owner Joseph Flood said.

ï¿½It basically started in our garage as a hobby,ï¿½ Flood said. ï¿½We enjoy candles like everybody else does, but we wanted something more natural, organic.ï¿½

And, he said, it started growing ï¿½out of control.ï¿½

Flood and husband and co-owner Roy Hartle started selling their wax wares at farmers markets and craft shows.

ï¿½People loved them,ï¿½ Flood said.

So they decided to open a store.

Several shelves are devoted to the duoï¿½s handmade candles, ï¿½But if we were going to open a store, we needed more than candles,ï¿½ Flood said.

He started making bath bombs, soaps, lotions, ï¿½all kinds of stuff,ï¿½ he said.

The storefront, complete with wide front windows and gray walls lined in white shelving, is in the same building as Cape Girardeauï¿½s license bureau.

An old ladder will be converted into a freestanding display unit, and a farmhouse-style table in the middle of the room will hold spices and other kitchen goods, Flood said.