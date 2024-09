New store specializing in candles, wax melts to open at Town Plaza

RJ Home Sense will be adding a touch of scent and shabby-chic glamour to Town Plaza, starting today.

The shop will specialize in hand-made candles and wax melts, co-owner Joseph Flood said.

�It basically started in our garage as a hobby,� Flood said. �We enjoy candles like everybody else does, but we wanted something more natural, organic.�

And, he said, it started growing �out of control.�

Flood and husband and co-owner Roy Hartle started selling their wax wares at farmers markets and craft shows.

�People loved them,� Flood said.

So they decided to open a store.

Several shelves are devoted to the duo�s handmade candles, �But if we were going to open a store, we needed more than candles,� Flood said.

He started making bath bombs, soaps, lotions, �all kinds of stuff,� he said.

The storefront, complete with wide front windows and gray walls lined in white shelving, is in the same building as Cape Girardeau�s license bureau.

An old ladder will be converted into a freestanding display unit, and a farmhouse-style table in the middle of the room will hold spices and other kitchen goods, Flood said.