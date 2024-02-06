New software will help in work against domestic violence

Thanks to a partnership between Cape Girardeau website design firm Element 74 and Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, a new, cloud-based advocacy management program, Vela, is helping service providers streamline and improve efforts.

Janelle Williams, project lead and grants management specialist with MCADSV, said the coalition works to support organizations across the state working against sexual and domestic violence, and that for several years, those organizations had been asking for software to help staff members collect data, generate reports and complete assessments, all while keeping client information confidential.

That's a tall order.

About a year ago, Williams said, the coalition began working with Element 74 to develop software that would help meet these organizations' unique needs -- and help tell their clients' stories safely and effectively.

Devon Edmonds, technical project manager with Element 74, said data collection and formatting are key for service providers.

"This application is all about data, helping groups track their clients and understand what the needs are in their community," Edmonds said. "They then demonstrate the value they're providing their communities via these reports generated."