NewsNovember 5, 2019

New software leads to changes in Perry County tax bills

Perry County taxpayers should note their annual tax bills will have a different appearance this year because of a software upgrade at the Perry County Collector’s Office, Collector Rodney Richardet said in a news release. “Aside from the standard billing amounts and tax category breakdowns, the new statement design provides more information for taxpayers to look at,” Richardet said in the release. ...

Southeast Missourian
Perry County taxpayers unable to drop off their tax payment during regular business hours have the convenience of using an overnight drop box located near the rear entrance of the Perry County Administration Building at 321 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri.Submitted
Perry County taxpayers unable to drop off their tax payment during regular business hours have the convenience of using an overnight drop box located near the rear entrance of the Perry County Administration Building at 321 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri.Submitted

Perry County taxpayers should note their annual tax bills will have a different appearance this year because of a software upgrade at the Perry County Collector’s Office, Collector Rodney Richardet said in a news release.

“Aside from the standard billing amounts and tax category breakdowns, the new statement design provides more information for taxpayers to look at,” Richardet said in the release. “We will also include an extra copy of the statement taxpayers can keep for their household records.”

The new annual tax statements now provide an itemized list of assessed personal property, as well as the individual cost of tax liability for each piece of personal property.

Richardet said the new software system should be a benefit to the office and taxpayers.

The change was made because the collector’s office’s former software provider of more than 32 years was phasing out its services because of retirement.

Perry County Collector's Office staff, including, from left, deputies Karen Ochs, Dena Preston and Collector Rodney Ricahrdet work to process the first round of tax collections that have arrived.Submitted
Perry County Collector's Office staff, including, from left, deputies Karen Ochs, Dena Preston and Collector Rodney Ricahrdet work to process the first round of tax collections that have arrived.Submitted

Tax bills are currently in the mail, and should arrive to households by the second week of November. Any taxpayer who does not receive a tax statement is advised to notify the Perry County Collector’s Office.

The collector’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the Perry County Administration Building at 321 N. Main St., Suite 4, in Perryville, Missouri. The office can be reached at (573) 547-4422.

For after-hours drop-offs, a payment drop-box is located near the rear entrance of the Perry County Administration Building. Taxpayers can drop off their payments 24 hours a day. Perry County Collector’s Office also has a drive-through on the north side of the building.

Richardet said tax payments must be received or postmarked by Dec. 31. Payments received or postmarked after that date will have penalty and interest fees added to them.

The Perry County Administration Building will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day.

