New software leads to changes in Perry County tax bills

Perry County taxpayers should note their annual tax bills will have a different appearance this year because of a software upgrade at the Perry County Collector’s Office, Collector Rodney Richardet said in a news release.

“Aside from the standard billing amounts and tax category breakdowns, the new statement design provides more information for taxpayers to look at,” Richardet said in the release. “We will also include an extra copy of the statement taxpayers can keep for their household records.”

The new annual tax statements now provide an itemized list of assessed personal property, as well as the individual cost of tax liability for each piece of personal property.

Richardet said the new software system should be a benefit to the office and taxpayers.

The change was made because the collector’s office’s former software provider of more than 32 years was phasing out its services because of retirement.