New sidewalk being built at Veterans Flag Memorial

The sidewalk is changing at Cape Girardeau County Park North's Veterans Flag Memorial.
The new sidewalk will be made of donated pavers, county park superintendent Bryan Sander said, and the parks department will handle site preparation and removal of the current sidewalk.
A request to solicit bids for installation was approved at Monday's Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting.
The process should take 10 days to two weeks, Sander said.
