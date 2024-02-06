All sections
June 13, 2017

New sidewalk being built at Veterans Flag Memorial

Southeast Missourian

The sidewalk is changing at Cape Girardeau County Park North's Veterans Flag Memorial.

The new sidewalk will be made of donated pavers, county park superintendent Bryan Sander said, and the parks department will handle site preparation and removal of the current sidewalk.

A request to solicit bids for installation was approved at Monday's Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting.

The process should take 10 days to two weeks, Sander said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

