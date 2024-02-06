New SEMO scholarship honors Marchi

Southeast Missouri University Foundation has announced a memorial scholarship in marketing honoring the memory of the late Dennis P. Marchi, former longtime manager of the Schnucks Market in Cape Girardeau.

Marchi, who led Schnucks’ local grocery store for 30 years until his 2015 retirement, died in 2018 at the age of 68.

His widow, Kathleen, recently made a $10,000 gift to establish the Dennis P. Marchi Memorial Scholarship for Marketing.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a Southeast Missouri State University marketing major who possesses a minimum 3.2 grade point average.