New Scott County coroner appointed to fill out term

Amick, who was coroner since January 1985, had just won reelection in November, defeating challenger Carl Rose. According to Jim Glueck, Scott County presiding commissioner, Branam will fill Amick's term as coroner until the next election in two years.

Branam is currently the funeral director and embalmer at McMikle Funeral Home.

"He has all of the qualifications and from everything I've been told he is a good guy," Glueck said.