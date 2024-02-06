New Scott County coroner appointed to fill out term

BENTON, Mo. — Scott County has a new coroner.
David Scott Branam was appointed to the coroner position Thursday by the Scott County Commission.
Branam will fill the term of long-time coroner Scott Amick, who resigned Feb. 4 after 35 years of service.
Amick, who was coroner since January 1985, had just won reelection in November, defeating challenger Carl Rose. According to Jim Glueck, Scott County presiding commissioner, Branam will fill Amick's term as coroner until the next election in two years.
Branam is currently the funeral director and embalmer at McMikle Funeral Home.
"He has all of the qualifications and from everything I've been told he is a good guy," Glueck said.
