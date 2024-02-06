New scholarship offered at Southeast

A new scholarship is available to students enrolled in the Harrison College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University.
The Sherri L. Jenkins Business Scholarship is established through the university’s foundation.
The renewable scholarship gives first preference to a non-traditional student enrolled in the college.
Second preference is any student enrolled in the college. Minimum 2.75 grade-point average is required.
For more information, call the foundation at (573) 651-2332.
Pertinent address:
1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
