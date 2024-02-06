New scholarship established for Southeast nursing students

A new scholarship is established at Southeast Missouri State University for nursing students.
The Pearl Scully scholarship was established through the University Foundation by Mary Ann Smith of Charleston, Missouri, in memory of Pearl Scully for her dedication to the nursing profession.
The renewable scholarship is available to a student attending Southeast in the second or third semester of the four-semester Bachelor of Science in Nursing curriculum. A minimum 3.0 grade-point average is required.
For more information, contact the university foundation at (573) 651-2332.
