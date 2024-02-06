New safety measures being put in place in Jackson School District

Jackson schools are implementing more safety measures in the new school year, officials said, in an effort to keep students safer.

Jessica Maxwell, principal at East Elementary, spoke to the school board Tuesday about KIDAccount, a new system to help organize pickups, increasing safety for elementary-school students, she said.

Parents are given a card with each studentï¿½s name and a barcode, she said, and the school keeps a list of approved people who can pick up the students, as well as the schedule for each student ï¿½ where theyï¿½re going, at what time, and with whom.

Since the programï¿½s software is web-based, there are no worries about needing an app, for instance, Maxwell said.

The program also lists people who are not approved to pick up each student, Maxwell said, thus alerting administration and school resource officers to help protect against concerns.

ï¿½To me, the biggest benefit is to parents and students,ï¿½ Maxwell said. ï¿½The safety piece of it is the most important.ï¿½

Lt. Alex Broch, communications officer for the Jackson Police Department, introduced the school resource officers, or SROs, then spoke about the new ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training, or active-shooter training, the districtï¿½s SROs started Tuesday.

Once the officers are trained, Broch said, they can then train other people in the district, even community members, ï¿½but weï¿½ll focus on the schools first.ï¿½

Each school building also has a direct call system to the department, meaning if there is ever an incident, the police dispatch system will receive a call.

Buildings also have high-definition cameras, he said, which is helpful.

Officers are asked to visit each school building, not only to maintain a presence, he said, but also to familiarize themselves with the layouts.

The police department is working with the district and the City of Jackson to help address the parking and traffic situations at the school buildings, Broch added.

Broch said he has a child in the school system, and most of the police force has at least one child in the school system.