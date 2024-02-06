All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 14, 2021

New rules on Mo. abortion regulations kick in

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Planned Parenthood leaders condemned new regulations on Missouri abortion providers that took effect Wednesday. Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told reporters the organization is still unclear on what the rules will do...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Planned Parenthood leaders condemned new regulations on Missouri abortion providers that took effect Wednesday.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told reporters the organization is still unclear on what the rules will do.

But she said "nothing in this emergency rule changed anything about the way we care for our patients or the way the state already inspects us."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She also said the emergency rule "discriminates" against Planned Parenthood by treating it differently than other Missouri Medicaid providers. Rodriguez said the organization is considering legal options.

The new emergency regulations require abortion providers to cooperate with state health department investigators and ensure physicians perform pelvic exams 72 hours before abortions, if medically necessary.

The regulations also require the health department to refer rule violations to the state's Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit, which reviews whether medical providers meet requirements to receive Medicaid funding.

Missouri Republicans have tried for years to block all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, which is already prohibited from using Medicaid funds for abortion except when the mother's life is in danger or in the cases of rape and incest.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy