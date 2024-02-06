All sections
October 5, 2021

New rules on Missouri abortion clinics set to take effect next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration has enacted more rules on Missouri abortion clinics. The new emergency regulations, which take effect Oct. 13, require abortion providers to cooperate with state health department investigators and ensure physicians perform pelvic exams 72 hours before abortions, if medically necessary...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration has enacted more rules on Missouri abortion clinics.

The new emergency regulations, which take effect Oct. 13, require abortion providers to cooperate with state health department investigators and ensure physicians perform pelvic exams 72 hours before abortions, if medically necessary.

The regulations also require the health department to refer rule violations to the state's Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit, which reviews whether medical providers meet requirements to receive Medicaid funding.

Other rules require abortion providers to make sure all employees participate in annual fire drills and properly date records.

A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood in Missouri told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the new regulations might violate federal Medicaid rules by singling out the organization.

The new rules come after Missouri Republicans have tried for years to block all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, which is already prohibited from using Medicaid funds for abortion except when the mother's life is in danger or in the cases of rape and incest.

State senators last week recommended Missouri cancel abortion providers' Medicaid contracts based on behavior in other states deemed illegal or unethical.

Lawmakers also recommended the health department and Medicaid auditors share inspection information, similar to the new agency rules.

Story Tags
State News
