Five years after 17 people died when a duck boat sank on a Missouri lake, the U.S. Coast Guard has issued new rules for the amphibious World War II vessels retrofitted for tourist excursions.

But the new rules have limited impact: Only 16 applicable vessels are still in use.

The interim rules posted Monday require removal of window coverings and canopies, or installation of a canopy that doesn't keep passengers from escaping if the boat floods or sinks. The Missouri vessel, and an Arkansas duck boat that sank in 1999, killing 13 people, had overhead roofs or canopies that the National Transportation Safety Board warned could greatly increase the risk of passengers becoming trapped and drowning.

The new rules also include requirements for passengers to wear personal flotation devices, requirements for alarms and pumps, and they strengthen inspection regulations.

The rules apply only to repurposed World War II-era Army vessels now used for land-and-water tours -- not newer vehicles built specifically for tourist trips. The 16 older vessels in use are operated by three companies, the rules document states. The Coast Guard didn't say where those boats are, but 10 are part of one Arkansas fleet.

Duck boats have been involved in more than 40 fatal accidents since 1999. Among their critics is Jim Hall, a former NTSB chairman. He said the new set of rules is a good step, but long overdue.

"The significance of it, unfortunately, is lost in the years it has taken for it to be produced," Hall said.

Branson Ride the Ducks was a popular attraction in the Missouri tourism town. Though the weather was calm when the vehicle began its trip July 19, 2018, forecasters had warned of an impending storm.

Video and audio from the boat, recovered by divers, showed the lake was calm when the vessel entered the water. But a massive storm blew in, and within minutes, the boat sank. The 17 victims included nine members of one Indiana family.