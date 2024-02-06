New roller coaster being built at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. — Administrators of the Silver Dollar City theme park in southwestern Missouri say a new roller coaster being built will spin riders during the run that begins with a 10-story, 50-mph drop.
Officials announced Wednesday the $26-million coaster named “Time Traveler” will open in the spring.
The ride will include three “inversions,” or elements in which the coaster track turns riders upside-down and then returns them to an upright position.
The coaster is manufactured by Germany-based Mack Rides.
Mack Rides mechanical engineer Dennis Gordt said the coaster is unique because it unites a double-launch coaster with spinning passenger cars and multiple inversions. He said that makes the coaster the world’s only one with all three of those features.
Pertinent address:
Silver Dollar City, Branson, Mo.