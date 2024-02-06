New robotics system part of renovated Mercy Hospital Southeast lab

The renovated reference laboratory at Mercy Hospital Southeast is the first in the country to use a new form of automation, officials said Thursday, April 11.

Mercy Southeast worked with health care technology company Abbott to install their GLP systems Track that uses robotics to transport blood tubes across the lab.

“We’re so happy to have this day. It’s been a long time coming and a lot of work,” said Lauren Thomas, the executive director of Laboratory and Outreach Services at Mercy Southeast.

When blood tubes are put into Track, they are scanned and organized by a robotic tool to send them on their way to get them to where they need to be tested.

“Before we had this, we had to walk up and you had to grab them one by one, by hand. Now it does that for us,” Thomas said.