New ride-hailing law draws praise from carGo official

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed a ride-hailing bill into law Monday that had the backing of carGO, a Cape Girardeau-based transportation-network company.

"We appreciate the governor's support," said carGo co-manager Gunnar Knudtson.

The law imposes new statewide regulations on such app-based, transportation-network companies.

They will be required to pay a $5,000 licensing fee to the state, conduct driver background checks and vehicle inspections.

The law exempts such companies from paying local taxes associated with such services.

But the measure allows airports to charge equal fees to drivers of taxis and vehicle-for-hire companies.

Knudtson said carGO, which opened a few months ago, adopted policies that would conform with such legislation.

Lawmakers have suggested the new law will allow companies such as Uber and Lyft to expand operations in Missouri.