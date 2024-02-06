New retirement home opens in Missouri for old homeless dogs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A new Missouri retirement home of sorts gives homeless senior dogs that don't get adopted from shelters a place to romp and roam.
Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary opened about three weeks ago in the Kansas City suburb of Independence. Founder Russell Clothier said he came up with the idea after he started walking shelter dogs. The high school physics teacher said he watched the older dogs "being overlooked" and it "hurt my heart."
The sanctuary is named after a 10-year-old beagle-basset hound mix Clothier adopted.
So far, there are just two elderly dogs in the shelter and a third staying with a foster family, but he plans to gradually add more. He has room for 20, although he'll likely limit the number to around a dozen.
