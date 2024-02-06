All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 11, 2018

New restroom in Jackson City Park

A rock wall design accents the new prefabricated restroom installed Tuesday in Jackson City Park. The 20-by-26-foot concrete structure also features a shingle-style roof texture and a board-and-batten siding texture on the exterior wall space. ...

A rock wall design accents the new prefabricated restroom installed Tuesday in Jackson City Park. The 20-by-26-foot concrete structure also features a shingle-style roof texture and a board-and-batten siding texture on the exterior wall space. The $306,000 project, situated between Hubble Creek and the girls' softball field, includes an Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible path from the swimming-pool parking lot to the restroom, as well as a parking lot with more than 10 spaces, lift station with chain-link fence, force main and access road.
A rock wall design accents the new prefabricated restroom installed Tuesday in Jackson City Park. The 20-by-26-foot concrete structure also features a shingle-style roof texture and a board-and-batten siding texture on the exterior wall space. The $306,000 project, situated between Hubble Creek and the girls' softball field, includes an Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible path from the swimming-pool parking lot to the restroom, as well as a parking lot with more than 10 spaces, lift station with chain-link fence, force main and access road.Fred Lynch
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy