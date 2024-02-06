New restroom in Jackson City Park

A rock wall design accents the new prefabricated restroom installed Tuesday in Jackson City Park. The 20-by-26-foot concrete structure also features a shingle-style roof texture and a board-and-batten siding texture on the exterior wall space. ...

A rock wall design accents the new prefabricated restroom installed Tuesday in Jackson City Park. The 20-by-26-foot concrete structure also features a shingle-style roof texture and a board-and-batten siding texture on the exterior wall space. The $306,000 project, situated between Hubble Creek and the girls' softball field, includes an Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible path from the swimming-pool parking lot to the restroom, as well as a parking lot with more than 10 spaces, lift station with chain-link fence, force main and access road. Fred Lynch