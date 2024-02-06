New restrictions planned as Missouri state offices reopen

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Residents and state employees who return to state offices today will find some new requirements before they can enter government buildings, according to Sarah Steelman, commissioner of the Missouri Office of Administration.

Private businesses also were allowed to reopen when Gov. Mike Parson's "stay-at-home" order expired early today.

Steelman said different government agencies will decide which buildings to open. Services that will be open include motor vehicles and driver's licenses, Bureau of Vital Records, motor vehicle inspections and driver's tests, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

State office buildings with 300 or more employees will screen the public, employees and vendors entering the buildings, with the help of the Missouri National Guard. Social distancing in building lobbies also will be enforced.

The screenings, which will not include taking temperatures, are expected to take less than 30 seconds. Members of the public who enter the buildings will be required to sign in and provide their information to be contacted if they came in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

The state encourages the public to continue to do as much business as possible remotely or to use appointment-only services to maintain social distancing.