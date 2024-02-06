Editor's note: The following story has been edited to reflect the transition process of the president of the Board of Regents. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.
Donald G. LaFerla of Carthage, Missouri, was unanimously voted to become the next president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents after former Cape Girardeau mayor Jay Knudtson decided to not seek a second term in the role.
As regents president, LaFerla said one of his main initiatives will involve risk management and ensuring students are safe on Southeast’s campus and in the community.
“I have a real desire to help and to promote the university,” LaFerla said. “The board of regents responsibility is something I take very seriously.”
LaFerla said he hopes to see continued growth within the university and an expansion of programs offered.
He is a 1961 graduate of Southeast Missouri State College, with a Bachelor of Science in biology and geology.
After receiving a merit award from the university in the 1980s, LaFerla said it sparked a fire in him to become more involved with it and make a greater impact, beginning his journey toward the board.
Beyond his role within the board, he also served on the foundation board and sponsors several endowed scholarships.
“There is nothing better you can do than help education,” LaFerla said.
Knudtson will continue to serve on the board in 2018 in his final year of a six-year term that runs through Jan. 1, 2019, according to a news release.
Knudtson was appointed to the board in 2013 by Gov. Jay Nixon and began his role as president March 1, 2015. He will continue serving on the board until the end of his term.
“I consider it a great honor and privilege to have served as board president for the last three years,” Knudtson stated. “I am extremely proud of the board I have served with and especially proud to have been a part of the leadership team that identified and integrated the 18th president of Southeast Missouri State University in July 2015, Dr. Carlos Vargas. Just as it was critical to transition in a strategic manner from former university president Ken Dobbins to president Carlos Vargas, it is also critical to be forward thinking and allow for an orderly and strategic transition at the board level.”
Knudtson said the time was right to step aside to allow a swift transition of leadership on the board. He said he has no doubt LaFerla will do great as president.
The role of vice president, held by Kendra Neely-Martin of St. Louis, was filled by Edward P. Gargas of Dexter. Neely-Martin’s term for the board is set to end in January. LaFerla said it would be up to Gov. Eric Greitens to appoint a replacement or file for a term extension.
Alongside LaFerla on the board of regents is Gargas, who has served for a year and a half.
According to LaFerla, Gargas has been a committed board member and earned a unanimous vote to become vice president.
“We felt it was a good opportunity to transition and give Gargas a time to learn,” LaFerla said. “This is a very on-the-job learning environment, and this will give him that opportunity.”
LaFerla said he hopes to see Gargas take the president position one day.
“It’s a humbling opportunity, and the board of regents has the privilege to make a big impact on the university. I take that role very seriously,” LaFerla said.
The student regent position remains vacant for the time being.
