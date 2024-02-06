Editor's note: The following story has been edited to reflect the transition process of the president of the Board of Regents. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

Donald G. LaFerla of Carthage, Missouri, was unanimously voted to become the next president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents after former Cape Girardeau mayor Jay Knudtson decided to not seek a second term in the role.

As regents president, LaFerla said one of his main initiatives will involve risk management and ensuring students are safe on Southeast’s campus and in the community.

Donald LaFerla

“I have a real desire to help and to promote the university,” LaFerla said. “The board of regents responsibility is something I take very seriously.”

LaFerla said he hopes to see continued growth within the university and an expansion of programs offered.

He is a 1961 graduate of Southeast Missouri State College, with a Bachelor of Science in biology and geology.

After receiving a merit award from the university in the 1980s, LaFerla said it sparked a fire in him to become more involved with it and make a greater impact, beginning his journey toward the board.

Beyond his role within the board, he also served on the foundation board and sponsors several endowed scholarships.

“There is nothing better you can do than help education,” LaFerla said.