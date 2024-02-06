All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 21, 2020

New rates recommended for Jackson Civic Center

Rental rates and other fees at the Jackson Civic Center will increase next year if the Jackson Board of Aldermen accepts a new rate schedule recommended by the city’s park board. The Jackson aldermen reviewed the revised rental rates during their study session Monday night...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Rental rates and other fees at the Jackson Civic Center will increase next year if the Jackson Board of Aldermen accepts a new rate schedule recommended by the city’s park board.

The Jackson aldermen reviewed the revised rental rates during their study session Monday night.

Under the revised rates, which the park board approved Oct. 12, the rental fee for any of the facility’s meeting rooms will increase by $10. The proposed rate revision also calls for an increase of $100 for rental of the Civic Center’s gym (from $700 to $800 and from $400 to $500 for civic and not-for-profit groups). Wedding reception rental rates will also increase from $650 to $700 and for birthday parties the proposed 2021 rate will be $100, up from the current $85 rate.

“The change in rental rates is reflective of the increase staffing costs due to the passage of Missouri Proposition B in 2018, which set in place a schedule to increase minimum wage in 85-cent increments through 2023,” Civic Center manager Jason Lipe said in a memo to the aldermen about the proposed rate revisions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition, Lipe said there has been a significant increase in Civic Center usage during the last two years.

“The revenue generated from a rate increase would help offset the wear and tear of equipment by supplementing funds available to purchase replacements,” his memo continued.

The aldermen are expected to vote on the rate increase proposal next month.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy