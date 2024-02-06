New rates recommended for Jackson Civic Center

Rental rates and other fees at the Jackson Civic Center will increase next year if the Jackson Board of Aldermen accepts a new rate schedule recommended by the city’s park board.

The Jackson aldermen reviewed the revised rental rates during their study session Monday night.

Under the revised rates, which the park board approved Oct. 12, the rental fee for any of the facility’s meeting rooms will increase by $10. The proposed rate revision also calls for an increase of $100 for rental of the Civic Center’s gym (from $700 to $800 and from $400 to $500 for civic and not-for-profit groups). Wedding reception rental rates will also increase from $650 to $700 and for birthday parties the proposed 2021 rate will be $100, up from the current $85 rate.

“The change in rental rates is reflective of the increase staffing costs due to the passage of Missouri Proposition B in 2018, which set in place a schedule to increase minimum wage in 85-cent increments through 2023,” Civic Center manager Jason Lipe said in a memo to the aldermen about the proposed rate revisions.