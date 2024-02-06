New program offers peer support for those with mental illnesses

Peer support is a big movement in psychology, helping patients with mental illness develop social bonds, and through those connections, build stronger coping skills and improve quality of life.
To that end, the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau opened a resource center in March, called PEER Impact Center. The acronym stands for Peers Empowering and Education Respectfully.
Its services are available to CCC consumers and the public, Angela Petry, PEER Impact Center director, said.
"Even though we're through the CCC, we're open to everyone in the community," Petry said.
The PEER Impact Center has three paid staff and two volunteers, Petry said, and serves about 50 to 60 people per month.
"In April, we had about 177 drop-ins," she said, referring to number of visits.
"The big thing about it is, we're a drop-in center whenever we're open," Petry said, meaning people don't need an appointment but can use some services at their convenience.
The PEER Impact Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
There's a computer lab, so people can check email or social media or access other important information, Petry said.
"If they need help or just need to check email they can do that," Petry said, adding one client needed to access documents to file for divorce and could do that free of charge, thanks to the center.
Petry said the center offers a photocopying service as well and is working on getting a notary public on the staff.
"For people who may be on disability with mental illness, they often have limited income," Petry said. "Being able to offer services at no charge is a godsend for them."
Petry said the resource center is funded through a state grant.
As a requirement of the grant, for every five hours the center is open, one small-group session per week must be offered, Petry said.
"We're currently open 35 hours a week, so we offer seven groups," she said.
Petry said it's offering groups focused on basic peer support where participants can learn skills and coping mechanisms.
"A lot of times, people with mental illness will see a problem, and it takes over their lives," Petry said. "We can show them how to resolve issues, how to set goals."
Petry said the center is suited to help people with anxiety, depression, weight-loss issues, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, but that shouldn't deter anyone.
"I recommend [our services to] pretty much anybody, especially if they have any kind of mental illness, because we can help put together a plan," Petry said.
"People need to come and see us, get involved," she said. "It's the best thing they can do.
"We all get together and have a great time," Petry said.
Pertinent address: 113 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
