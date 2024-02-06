More than 20 out of every 100,000 Missourians died from intentional self-harm in 2018. Katie Ellison from the Missouri Institute of Mental Health (MIMH) wants to change that statistic.

Ellison along with her colleagues at the Missouri Institute of Mental Health launched the Gun Suicide Prevention Planning Project earlier this year. The project aims to reduce the availability of guns for people with suicidal ideation or substance abuse in Southeast Missouri.

Missouri has the seventh highest gun death rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half of the state’s annual gun deaths are related to suicide.

Ellison said she looked at the state’s data along with Elizabeth Sale, the Gun Suicide Prevention Planning Project’s primary investigator. They found Southeast Missouri had a consistently high rate of suicide compared to the rest of the state.

One way the Gun Suicide Prevention Planning Project plans to reduce suicide rates in the region is by partnering with local gun retailers. Ellison and her colleagues are working on educating retailers in Southeast Missouri about how to identify customers who may exhibit signs they intend to harm themselves.

The MIMH team plans to work with some of the largest employers in Butler County to raise awareness and train employees on how to recognize people exhibiting mental distress. These businesses include Three Rivers College, three area school districts, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and Butler County government, among others.

The University of Missouri St. Louis' Missouri Institute of Mental Health new project sets out to reduce gun-related suicide deaths. Jon Tyson

The project will begin in Butler County but may eventually branch to other areas including Dunkin, Pemiscot and Reynolds counties.