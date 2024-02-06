New policy seeks to make Cape streets more pedestrian, bike friendly

A policy passed by the Cape Girardeau City Council last week represents a new push by city officials to make streets more user-friendly for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

The Complete Streets Policy, passed with unanimous council support, requires city staff take additional care moving forward to ensure bike and walking paths are part of all street-building projects.

In an email last week, Alex McElroy, director of development services for the city, said the new policy ï¿½is an effort to enhance the support for providing transportation options to travelers within the city.ï¿½

The term ï¿½complete streetï¿½ refers to one designed to accommodate safe and efficient travel by car, bicycle or on foot; a standard not all Cape Girardeau streets currently meet. The new policy does not replace any existing street policies, McElroy said, but rather serves to establish an additional level of consideration when building new roads or updating existing ones.

ï¿½The city has design standards and specifications for all streets and sidewalks constructed in city limits,ï¿½ McElroy said. ï¿½The city is also required by the Americans with Disabilities Act to accommodate pedestrian infrastructure to certain design specifications, e.g. sidewalks may not have a cross slope greater than 2 percent, truncated domes must be installed on sidewalks leading to intersections, etc.ï¿½

But while those existing regulations are focused primarily on safety, the push to prioritize so-called complete streets is about bettering quality of life for city residents.

McElroy said the policy was designed at the suggestion of Mayor Bob Fox, who said the city ought to show more support for alternative transportation methods.