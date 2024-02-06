All sections
November 15, 2017

New plan: Blues practice facility to be in Maryland Heights

Associated Press

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — It looks like the St. Louis Blues will get their new practice facility after all, but it will be near Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, not at Creve Coeur Lake Park.

The Maryland Heights City Council on Monday authorized city staff to finalize an agreement with the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that would operate the ice complex.

The foundation is in negotiations to buy land next to the casino from a real-estate investment trust.

The plan to build the ice complex near Creve Coeur Lake drew protests from some who felt it was an inappropriate use for the park.

An estimated $39 million in bonds will help finance the new complex.

Pertinent address:

Maryland Heights, Mo.

State News
