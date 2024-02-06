New pilot degree program set for lift off at Southeast, airport

Southeast Missouri State University, which launched an unmanned aircraft systems (drone) degree program in 2017, announced Friday its students will soon be training to become aviation pilots.

Inside Commander Hanger at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Southeast president Carlos Vargas, airport manager Katrina Amos and U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) chief development officer Mark Taylor of Denton, Texas, signed a partnership agreement to begin a four-year Professional Pilot program at Southeast beginning in the fall of 2021.

Parked directly behind the trio was a four-seat Cessna 172 Skyhawk plane, a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft in which future pupils will likely be trained.

Vargas said Southeast’s Board of Regents gave the green light in May to the program and added the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development did the same this summer.

The university will host the Bachelor of Science in its STEM college — the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Vargas said the objective of the four-year program is clear — to enable students who complete the classwork and training “to get a job immediately as pilots.”

Katrina Amos, left, Bruce Loy, both of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; Mark Taylor of U.S. Aviation Group; and Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas release confetti on a Cessna 172 aircraft, the aircraft the school plans to use for instruction, Friday at the airport in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Unique arrangement

USAG will own the aircraft, will provide necessary maintenance to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards and will be responsible for training students with in-flight lessons and in simulators at the Cape Girardeau airport — with whom USAG has signed a lease agreement.

Classroom work on the degree, managed by USAG, will take place at Southeast’s main campus in Cape Girardeau.

Amos, who became airport manager in January following the retirement of Bruce Loy, called Friday “historic” and said the pilot degree is the culmination of a 12-year conversation “about what such a program will do for the (Southeast) region.”

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos signs an agreement during the announcement of Southeast Missouri State University's Professional Pilot Bachelor of Science program Friday at the airport in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

USAG’s initial foray into America’s heartland

U.S. Aviation Group’s Taylor said his company currently manages pilot education and training at two community colleges in Texas and one in New York.

The company, he said, is also training 250 students at its corporate headquarters in Denton.

USAG, which started to train pilots 13 years ago, has never had operations in the Midwest, though.