January 27, 2018

New picture distributed for missing girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an updated photo of a baby who disappeared six years ago from her Kansas City home. KMBC-TV reported the image depicts what Lisa Irwin may look like at 7 years old. Lisa was 10 months old when she went missing on Oct. 4, 2011...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an updated photo of a baby who disappeared six years ago from her Kansas City home.

KMBC-TV reported the image depicts what Lisa Irwin may look like at 7 years old. Lisa was 10 months old when she went missing on Oct. 4, 2011.

Lisa has a birthmark on her right thigh. She was last known to be wearing purple pants and a purple shirt with kittens on it.

State News

