New picture distributed for missing girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an updated photo of a baby who disappeared six years ago from her Kansas City home.
KMBC-TV reported the image depicts what Lisa Irwin may look like at 7 years old. Lisa was 10 months old when she went missing on Oct. 4, 2011.
Lisa has a birthmark on her right thigh. She was last known to be wearing purple pants and a purple shirt with kittens on it.
