New photography studio coming to Cape Girardeau

Jackson resident Amber Capps first got involved with photography by taking photographs of her 6-month-old daughter. Over the next few years, her passion and skill set grew. Her new Cape Girardeau photography studio, Captured by Amber Capps, will be open for business starting Saturday, July 22.

Capps and her husband took over the spot at 125 S. Broadview St., Suite 2, on July 1, 2022. In the following weeks, they renovated the floors, added new furniture and are now finishing preparations for their grand opening.

"The spot I originally wanted, someone had already rented. I was a day late," Capps said. "But then this spot, this was a bigger space than what I was looking at in the first place, and there was room for me to have an office. I think this place ended up being even better than what I originally planned for myself."

Capps specializes in shooting family portraits, graduations, weddings and newborns. While she said she enjoys photographing a variety of subjects, her favorites are newborns.

"They don't move. They're so little. You can hold them, and they're so precious," she said.

Capps said she wants to create a good atmosphere for clients outdoors at a few select spots or inside the studio. She has numerous places for them to sit at the studio, including wicker chairs, a couch and even a tiny chair for toddlers.