NewsJune 29, 2017

New phase begins on Jackson water-system upgrades

A new phase of Jackson water-system upgrades will begin today as workers reach into new parts of the city, including uptown and some surrounding areas. The upgrades, part of an $11.5 million bond issue approved by voters in August 2015, will continue to replace undersized water mains. Current water mains, measuring two and four inches, will be upgraded to six- and eight-inch mains with wider lines, according to a news release from Jackson Public Works Department director Rodney Bollinger...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Rynn Eskew, front, and Tyler McNeely of Nip Kelley Equipment on Wednesday smooth concrete of East Adams Street in Jackson.
Rynn Eskew, front, and Tyler McNeely of Nip Kelley Equipment on Wednesday smooth concrete of East Adams Street in Jackson.

A new phase of Jackson water-system upgrades will begin today as workers reach into new parts of the city, including uptown and some surrounding areas.

The upgrades, part of an $11.5 million bond issue approved by voters in August 2015, will continue to replace undersized water mains. Current water mains, measuring two and four inches, will be upgraded to six- and eight-inch mains with wider lines, according to a news release from Jackson Public Works Department director Rodney Bollinger.

Work will be performed by Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

Phase 1A of the project included West Madison Street, South Russell Street, Cecile Drive, Alvin Street, Dorothy Drive, West Main Street, North Russell Street, West Adams Street, South Bast Street and South Union Avenue.

Robertson Inc. Bridge and Grading Division and Persons and Son Inc., both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, performed the work, Bollinger wrote in an email Wednesday.

In addition to work beginning today, Phase 1B includes uptown Jackson mains.

Nip Kelley Equipment Inc. of Cape Girardeau is working on South High Street and Adams Street main and line replacements.

In July, Jokerst is expected to begin on East Madison Street, South Hope Street and North Farmington Road, moving on to Greensferry Road in August, then East Jefferson Street, South Ohio Street and Pepper Alley in September.

East Adams Street and North Hope Street should see construction in October, weather permitting.

Final completion is expected in late winter 2017.

Periodic updates will be posted at www.jacksonmo.org.

Roads will remain open during construction but may be restricted temporarily to one-lane traffic, Bollinger said in the news release.

Signs will be posted, and caution should be used near work zones.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or online at www.jacksonmo.org or www.facebook.com/JacksonMO.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

South Missouri Street, Jackson, Mo.

