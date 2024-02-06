New pastor set to take over at 2 area churches

Warner, a recent graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will head St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Gray Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri, and Zion Lutheran Church, 176 County Road 226 in Gordonville.

Warner is originally from Tell City, Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University and was the manager of its Wood Research Lab from 2004 to 2012. He worked in the wood products industry and later started a machine shop before enrolling in the seminary in 2019. Warner brings with him his wife of two years, Sarah, and an infant daughter, Esther.

His ordination and installation are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church. The Rite of Ordination/Installation will be performed by the Rev. Lee Hagan, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.