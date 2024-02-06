All sections
NewsJuly 13, 2023

New pastor set to take over at 2 area churches

The Rev. Daniel Warner will take over duties later this month as new pastor of two area churches. Warner, a recent graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will head St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Gray Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri, and Zion Lutheran Church, 176 County Road 226 in Gordonville...

Southeast Missourian
The Rev. Daniel Warner, right — pictured with his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Esther — will become the new pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee, Missouri, and Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville later this month.
The Rev. Daniel Warner, right — pictured with his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Esther — will become the new pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee, Missouri, and Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville later this month.Submitted

This story has been edited to correct when The Rev. Daniel Warner will begin at the churches.

The Rev. Daniel Warner will take over duties later this month as new pastor of two area churches.

Warner, a recent graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will head St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Gray Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri, and Zion Lutheran Church, 176 County Road 226 in Gordonville.

Warner is originally from Tell City, Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University and was the manager of its Wood Research Lab from 2004 to 2012. He worked in the wood products industry and later started a machine shop before enrolling in the seminary in 2019. Warner brings with him his wife of two years, Sarah, and an infant daughter, Esther.

His ordination and installation are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church. The Rite of Ordination/Installation will be performed by the Rev. Lee Hagan, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

