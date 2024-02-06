New oversight plan means closer scrutiny of St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — Eight years after Michael Brown's death pushed the St. Louis region front and center into the national debate over police accountability, the city's elected officials and its police associations are at odds over a new oversight plan.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a progressive Democrat elected last year in part on her pledge to hold police more accountable, this month signed into law a bill creating a Division of Civilian Oversight, an independent agency to investigate allegations of police misconduct and use-of-force incidents.

Jones, who is Black, said at a news conference before the Aug. 3 bill signing that Black St. Louisans are more than four times more likely to be subjected to force by police than whites.

"Accountability is the first step in building trust, and that will strengthen our enforcement and police department in the long run," Jones said.

The new plan has drawn a stern response from the St. Louis Police Officers Association and a smaller officers' group, the Ethical Society of Police, an association that largely represents Black officers. The St. Louis Police Leadership Organization, representing officers with the rank of sergeant and above, also opposed the change.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses the press after touring both St. Louis jails April 24, 2021, outside the Medium Security Institution, known as the City Workhouse. Laurie Skrivan ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

All three police associations joined together in a lawsuit seeking an injunction preventing the law from going into effect in September.

Sherrie Hall, attorney for the Ethical Society of Police, said officers welcome accountability, but that the new law is flawed because parts of it conflict with Missouri's Officers' Bill of Rights law. For example, the St. Louis law allows officers to be questioned by oversight investigators immediately after an incident, without seeing the complaint or obtaining a lawyer.

"Those things are important," Hall said. "They're important if you're going to have an effective police force and be able to recruit and retain officers. They're important because an officer should have the ability to know what they're being accused of before they're giving a statement, and to think it through."

Hall also worries that good officers could be targeted if a board member is simply anti-police.

Brown's death, and the deaths of others at the hands of police, "pushed civilian oversight and police accountability into the national spotlight," according to a 2018 report by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brown, a Black 18-year-old, was shot to death during a street confrontation with officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. Wilson was later cleared of wrongdoing but the shooting led to months of sometimes violent protests.

The incident happened in nearby Ferguson, Missouri, not St. Louis. But the resulting scrutiny shone a light on the sometimes troubled and confrontational relationship between police and Black men throughout the St. Louis region.

That spotlight grew brighter after George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer in 2020. Today, more than 200 oversight boards exist across the nation, though they cover only a fraction of the approximate 18,000 police agencies.