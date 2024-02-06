New Orscheln store set to open in former Kmart location

The doors at the Orscheln Farm & Home store at 338 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau were locked for the final time at the close of business Wednesday.

At 8 a.m. today, Orscheln will open at its new location, Cape Girardeau’s former Kmart building at 11 S. Kingshighway.

Orscheln announced in April 2019 it would move four blocks into the vacant Kmart building. At the time, Orscheln said it planned to relocate by late last year, but renovation of the former Kmart store didn’t begin in earnest until a few months ago.

With more than 50,000 square feet of retail space, the new store is about four times larger than Orscheln’s Christine Street location, allowing for a new sporting goods department that includes firearms and ammunition. It also includes more room for several other departments, including clothing and footwear, pet and livestock, hardware, and plumbing and electrical supplies.