All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 26, 2024
New organization takes over case management for Bollinger County tornado victims
The East Missouri Action Agency is taking over case management services from Catholic Charities regarding recovery efforts associated with the tornado last year in Bollinger County, according to a news release issued by the organization. A local organization, called the Long Term Recovery Committee (LTRC), was created in the aftermath of the April 5 tornado in Bollinger County. ...
Southeast Missourian

The East Missouri Action Agency is taking over case management services from Catholic Charities regarding recovery efforts associated with the tornado last year in Bollinger County, according to a news release issued by the organization.

A local organization, called the Long Term Recovery Committee (LTRC), was created in the aftermath of the April 5 tornado in Bollinger County. The LTRC originally tapped Catholic Charities to oversee the case management, but the group decided March 20 to hand those responsibilities to EMAA.

According to the news release, EMAA will not have control of the donated funds, but will provide the case management and let the LTRC make decisions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“EMAA worked tirelessly to provide services to the affected families in the immediate aftermath to address emergent needs using grant dollars from the Department of Social Services and community donations,” the release stated. “All funds donated to EMAA were expended by Sept. 30, 2023.”

EMAA will be working from Monday, March 25, through Thursday, April 11, so those affected by the disaster will “have all information needed to request assistance. EMAA staff will be available in Bollinger County through April 11 so affected individuals can talk in person with a case manager.

For more information, contact EMAA executive director Keri McCrorey at (573) 431-5191.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy