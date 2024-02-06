The East Missouri Action Agency is taking over case management services from Catholic Charities regarding recovery efforts associated with the tornado last year in Bollinger County, according to a news release issued by the organization.

A local organization, called the Long Term Recovery Committee (LTRC), was created in the aftermath of the April 5 tornado in Bollinger County. The LTRC originally tapped Catholic Charities to oversee the case management, but the group decided March 20 to hand those responsibilities to EMAA.

According to the news release, EMAA will not have control of the donated funds, but will provide the case management and let the LTRC make decisions.