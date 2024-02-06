The East Missouri Action Agency is taking over case management services from Catholic Charities regarding recovery efforts associated with the tornado last year in Bollinger County, according to a news release issued by the organization.
A local organization, called the Long Term Recovery Committee (LTRC), was created in the aftermath of the April 5 tornado in Bollinger County. The LTRC originally tapped Catholic Charities to oversee the case management, but the group decided March 20 to hand those responsibilities to EMAA.
According to the news release, EMAA will not have control of the donated funds, but will provide the case management and let the LTRC make decisions.
“EMAA worked tirelessly to provide services to the affected families in the immediate aftermath to address emergent needs using grant dollars from the Department of Social Services and community donations,” the release stated. “All funds donated to EMAA were expended by Sept. 30, 2023.”
EMAA will be working from Monday, March 25, through Thursday, April 11, so those affected by the disaster will “have all information needed to request assistance. EMAA staff will be available in Bollinger County through April 11 so affected individuals can talk in person with a case manager.
For more information, contact EMAA executive director Keri McCrorey at (573) 431-5191.
