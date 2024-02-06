All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 30, 2020

New online system maps Cape County properties

A new online property mapping system promises to be faster and more user friendly than the previous system provided by the Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office. The public can access the new system through the assessor’s web portal, capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com. From there, users can begin a property inquiry by clicking “Real Estate Search” or they can go directly to property maps by clicking the link labeled “GIS Maps.” Both links may be found on the portal’s home page...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A new online property mapping system promises to be faster and more user friendly than the previous system provided by the Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office.

The public can access the new system through the assessor’s web portal, www.capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com. From there, users can begin a property inquiry by clicking “Real Estate Search” or they can go directly to property maps by clicking the link labeled “GIS Maps.” Both links may be found on the portal’s home page.

“The system is hosted by CAMAvision, so we will no longer be driving traffic to our local servers,” said Assessor Bob Adams. “Because of this move, you should notice an increased speed while working through the maps.”

Adams said property values listed for each parcel in the system reflect the most current certified year and are updated annually after new values, as determined by the county’s Board of Equalization, are certified. Map changes and property ownership information is also updated as soon as they’re received by the assessor’s office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Functionality is still being added to the new site and additional layers will be populated in the coming days,” Adams said.

The old mapping site, www.gis.capecounty.us/taxparcelviewer, will remain active until all functionality on the new site has been activated, he said.

“Our goal is to provide optimum resources for our taxpayers within the framework we must maintain,” Adams said.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy