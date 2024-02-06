New online system maps Cape County properties

A new online property mapping system promises to be faster and more user friendly than the previous system provided by the Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office.

The public can access the new system through the assessor’s web portal, www.capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com. From there, users can begin a property inquiry by clicking “Real Estate Search” or they can go directly to property maps by clicking the link labeled “GIS Maps.” Both links may be found on the portal’s home page.

“The system is hosted by CAMAvision, so we will no longer be driving traffic to our local servers,” said Assessor Bob Adams. “Because of this move, you should notice an increased speed while working through the maps.”

Adams said property values listed for each parcel in the system reflect the most current certified year and are updated annually after new values, as determined by the county’s Board of Equalization, are certified. Map changes and property ownership information is also updated as soon as they’re received by the assessor’s office.