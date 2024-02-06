New Old Town Cape director announced

For the new executive director of Old Town Cape, coming to downtown Cape Girardeau will be just like coming home.

That’s because Liz Haynes grew up in the 1870s-era Victorian-style house at 605 Broadway on the corner of Broadway and North Frederick Street. Now known as the Indie House, Haynes’ childhood home is in the heart of the Old Town Cape district.

Old Town Cape’s board of directors announced Friday that Haynes has been chosen to succeed Marla Mills, who resigned earlier this summer after serving as the organization’s executive director since 2006.

Haynes has more than 13 years’ experience in fundraising, community relations, board engagement, media relations and event planning. She will begin her new role Sept. 3.

“This role is important for our thriving downtown and our community,” Old Town Cape board president Danny Essner said in a news release announcing Haynes’ appointment. “Liz is positioned to lead and her passion for this community and this role makes her a perfect match for the organization’s next chapter.”

Haynes lives in the St. Louis area where she is a regional director of development and donor engagement with Washington University, a position she has held for the past year. Before that, she spent seven years at Maryville University where she was director of special programs and assistant director of alumni relations. She also served several years in various positions with the American Red Cross in the St. Louis area.

She is a Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate and earned a Bachelor of Arts in 2006 from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she majored in communication and theater.

Haynes is the daughter of Steve and Mary Ann Robertson, who both operated businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau when Haynes was a child. Mary Ann Robertson founded an antique business at 536 Broadway now known as Annie Laurie’s, while Steve Robertson ran Robertson’s Photography in the family home.

“I can speak with authenticity as to what it’s like to be a small-business owner in Cape, because that’s the life we led,” she said.