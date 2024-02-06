New name, same goal: Journey Gala to raise funds for cancer patients

The Mercy Health Foundation Southeast's seventh annual Journey Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The gala benefits the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised more than $1.25 million since its inception in 2017.

Mercy Health Foundation Southeast was previously known as the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. The group's name changed when SoutheastHEALTH became Mercy Hospital Southeast at the beginning of 2024.

Darah Jirkovsky

"Even though our name might be changing slightly, all money will stay here," said Darah Jirkovsky, the Foundation's executive director. "... It is a great cause. We do a lot of great things for a lot of people around here, and it's a great way to support something and you can actually see your donation in motion."

Funds raised by the gala help cover transportation services, medicinal care, nutritional supplements and other necessities for Southeast Missouri cancer patients.

Jirkovsky said the gala gets its name from the Mercy Cancer Center's cancer journey guides, who help patients through all phases of their treatment.