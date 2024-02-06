New name, same goal: Journey Gala to raise funds for cancer patients

The Mercy Health Foundation Southeast's seventh annual Journey Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
The gala benefits the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised more than $1.25 million since its inception in 2017.
Mercy Health Foundation Southeast was previously known as the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. The group's name changed when SoutheastHEALTH became Mercy Hospital Southeast at the beginning of 2024.
"Even though our name might be changing slightly, all money will stay here," said Darah Jirkovsky, the Foundation's executive director. "... It is a great cause. We do a lot of great things for a lot of people around here, and it's a great way to support something and you can actually see your donation in motion."
Funds raised by the gala help cover transportation services, medicinal care, nutritional supplements and other necessities for Southeast Missouri cancer patients.
Jirkovsky said the gala gets its name from the Mercy Cancer Center's cancer journey guides, who help patients through all phases of their treatment.
"As a nod to that, we started the Journey Gala, and we try to go on a theme that will take us on a different journey to a different location each year," she said.
This year's gala is themed around the Japanese cultural hub of Kyoto. Previous galas have been focused around the likes of Paris, Rio de Janeiro and Venice, Italy.
"We've done some pretty cool ones but I really think this one is going to be something special," Jirkovsky said.
An array of entertainers will perform at this year's gala. Among them will be the band Trixie Delight and comedians Kevin Bozeman and Noah Ryan.
In addition to dinner, dancing and a bourbon pull, the gala also features a live auction and a silent auction. The live auction is reserved for attendees, while anyone can bid on silent auction items online.
Live auction items include a St. Louis Cardinals game package and trips to California, the Rocky Mountains and the Kentucky Derby.
Jirkovsky said about 350 to 400 people usually attend the gala. Tickets start at $225 apiece and may be bought at www.sehfoundation.org/gala. A list of silent auction items is also available at the website.
Co-chairwomen for this year's Journey Gala are Sara Crocker and Vicki Moon.
