New mural unveiled on Morgan Oak in Cape Girardeau

Of note

Rickard, a 1973 Notre Dame Regional High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran, was a technical writer in the U.S. defense industry before founding EVTV in 2008.

EVTV is an internet-based platform teaching individuals how to convert vehicles into electric drive vehicles.

As electric vehicles became more popular, Rickard expanded EVTV's focus on solar power storage.

Rickard was a member of Mensa and "an early adopter" of new technologies -- starting Boardwatch, a high-tech bulletin board company, and developing from it a successful magazine, which he sold in 1998.

According to energycenter.org, 3.4% of light-duty vehicles sold in the U.S. today are battery electric. Adding in hybrid and plug-in hybrids, EVs now account for more than 10% of light-duty vehicles sold in America.

In 2020, Consumer Reports magazine stated an average EV owner can expect to save $9,000 in fuel costs and $4,600 in maintenance over the estimated 200,000-mile lifetime of an electric vehicle.