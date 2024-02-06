New mural on view at Sikeston Depot

Artist Craig Thomas of Cape Girardeau adds a mural to the front alcove of the Sikeston Depot late last month in Sikeston, Missouri. The mural, which took Thomas about a month and a half to complete, features Sikeston's regional connection to cotton and its history in the development of the community. ...

Artist Craig Thomas of Cape Girardeau adds a mural to the front alcove of the Sikeston Depot late last month in Sikeston, Missouri. The mural, which took Thomas about a month and a half to complete, features Sikeston's regional connection to cotton and its history in the development of the community. Thomas was commissioned to produce the mural by Sikeston Cultural Development Corp. The Sikeston Depot, which was renovated and restored for use as a cultural center by the SCDC, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000. David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat