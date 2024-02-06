New movie Friday: 'Free Solo' aims to thrill

'Night School'

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit "Ride Along" and "Think Like a Man" series, bring their signature style to "Night School." The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee ("Girls Trip") follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam.

Rating: PG-13

Tomatometer: 25%

'Smallfoot'

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, "Smallfoot" turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn't exist -- a human. News of this Smallfoot throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Rating: PG

Tomatometer: 73%

'The Old Man & The Gun'

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.