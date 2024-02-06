All sections
September 28, 2018

New movie Friday: 'Free Solo' aims to thrill

'Night School'

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit "Ride Along" and "Think Like a Man" series, bring their signature style to "Night School." The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee ("Girls Trip") follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam.

Rating: PG-13

Tomatometer: 25%

'Smallfoot'

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, "Smallfoot" turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn't exist -- a human. News of this Smallfoot throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Rating: PG

Tomatometer: 73%

'The Old Man & The Gun'

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

Rating: PG-13

Tomatometer: 88%

'Free Solo'

A stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world's most famous rock -- El Capitan in Yosemite National Park -- without a rope. Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold's climb set the ultimate standard: perfection or death. Succeeding in this challenge, Honnold enters his story in the annals of human achievement. "Free Solo" is both an edge-of-your seat thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who exceeded our current understanding of human physical and mental potential. The result is a triumph of the human spirit.

Rating: NR

Tomatometer: 100%

'At First Light'

High school senior Alex (Stefanie Scott) develops supernatural powers after a paranormal experience with light orbs in her hometown. Afraid, she turns to her friend Sean (Theodore Pelerine) and together they flee, scared for their safety though not aware the greatest danger of all is Alex. Written and directed by Jason Stone.

Rating: NR

Tomatometer: 43%

-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig from rottentomatoes.com

Local News
