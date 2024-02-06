ST. LOUIS -- A new Missouri Supreme Court rule taking effect July 1 will make it harder for judges to seal pending court cases from public view without explanation.

The state Supreme Court adopted the rule in May requiring judges to issue a court order if they want to restrict access to case files, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Judges will be required to set forth "specific written findings supporting a compelling justification to restrict access."

The ruling echoed a 2001 Supreme Court case stating public records "are freely accessible to ensure confidence in the impartiality and fairness of the judicial system, and generally to discourage bias and corruption in public service."

Jean Maneke, an attorney with the Missouri Press Association, said the new rule was already under consideration when the Post-Dispatch raised concerns last year about the unexplained sealing of cases. Those concerns continued this year.