New Missouri Supreme Court judge ensures female majority on bench

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday appointed appeals court Judge Ginger Gooch to the state Supreme Court, preserving women's historic majority on the high court.

Women first earned a majority on the Supreme Court after Parson in September appointed Judge Kelly Broniec.

Naming Gooch to replace Judge Patricia Breckenridge, who retired Oct. 13, ensures women will keep their four-member majority on the seven-member high court.

Gooch said she's grateful to return decades after she worked as a law clerk for Judge Ann Covington, Missouri's first female Supreme Court judge, from 2000 to 2001.

"It's just hard to imagine that when I started my career, I worked for the first female and, at that time, the only female," Gooch said. "Then more recently, I had the chance to serve on a majority female Southern District Court of Appeals. And now this."

Parson on Monday both celebrated the state's first female majority Supreme Court bench and said "there's no gender to it."