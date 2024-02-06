New Missouri law limits length of public health restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson enacted a new law Tuesday limiting the duration of local public health restrictions and barring governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to use public facilities and transportation.

The law took effect immediately upon Parson's signature, but it may have little immediate effect because most local officials already lifted their coronavirus restrictions on businesses and public gatherings and have not been checking people's vaccination status.

Parson, a Republican, said the law still is important for the future.

"Then next time we do get in a crisis, we're going to have a little bit more safeguards for the general public to make sure they have more transparency and more of a voice in the process," he said.

When under a statewide emergency declaration, the new law limits local orders restricting businesses, churches, schools or gatherings to 30 days, unless extended by a majority vote of the local governing body such as a city council. If there is no state emergency declaration, then local orders closing entire classifications of entities or activities could last for only 21 days, unless extended by a two-thirds vote of the local governing body.

Gov. Mike Parson signs a copy of a bill limiting the duration of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson signed a couple dozen copies of the legislation and provided them to lawmakers and others who had supported the measure, including representatives of the restaurant industry. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

The law also lets local governing bodies halt public health orders at any time by a majority vote and prohibits cities and counties that receive public funds from requiring vaccination proof.

The Republican-led House and Senate passed the bill overwhelmingly during the legislative session that ended in May. The measure was driven by lawmakers upset some local officials -- primarily in the state's more populated areas -- kept coronavirus capacity limits in place long after Parson lifted statewide restrictions in May 2020.