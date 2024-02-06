All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 5, 2020

New Missouri law expands absentee voting during pandemic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill into law that will allow people to vote by mail this year if they're concerned about the coronavirus. Voters currently can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person. Illness is one option, but the law isn’t explicit on whether the illness excuse covers healthy voters concerned about catching or spreading COVID-19...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
ov. Mike Parson speaks to event attendees while paying a visit to Signature Packaging and Paper on March 8 in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand
ov. Mike Parson speaks to event attendees while paying a visit to Signature Packaging and Paper on March 8 in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill into law that will allow people to vote by mail this year if they're concerned about the coronavirus.

Voters currently can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person. Illness is one option, but the law isn’t explicit on whether the illness excuse covers healthy voters concerned about catching or spreading COVID-19.

Under the new law, people considered at-risk of the coronavirus — those age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — could vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized. Anyone else could cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized.

“Any Missourian affected by COVID-19 should still be able to vote, including those who are sick or considered at-risk,” Parson said in a statement.

The law expires at the end of this year.

Also on Thursday, Parson said there have been no new reported outbreaks of the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for two days.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But 13 inmates at the jail in Saline County have tested positive, said Sheriff Cindi Mullins. Only one of the inmates who tested positive reported symptoms, Mullins said. No staff members tested positive, KMIZ reports.

Statewide reported cases of COVID-19 reached 14,057 Thursday, up 290 cases from the day before. At least 786 people have died from the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Parson said the state sent 1,400 vials of the experimental drug remdesivir to hospitals Thursday. The drug is the only treatment that’s been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight the coronavirus.

While Parson has been signaling progress in the state's efforts to fight the coronavirus, he said community leaders have raised concerns about a potential spike in cases among African Americans after recent large protests against police brutality throughout the state.

The virus has hit black Missourians disproportionately hard. The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging the impact on black communities. The resolution lists strategies that could help, including widespread testing and more preventative health care to address other illness that might put black people at higher risk of getting sicker from COVID-19.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy