New Mexico reconsiders funding textbooks at private schools

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Advocates for religious and private schools Monday pressed the New Mexico Supreme Court to reverse its recent ban on the use of public funding for providing textbooks in private schools, as states respond to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year about state funding for religious institutions.

The six-year court battle in New Mexico was initiated by two parents who say state funding for educational material at religious and secular private schools takes money away from public schools -- violating a constitutional amendment prohibiting the practice.

The state supreme court sided with those arguments in a 2015 ruling that was voided last year by the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. justices declined to hear the case but asked for new consideration in light of a June 2017 ruling the state of Missouri could not deny public money to a church for a playground because of its religious status.

A new decision from the state Supreme Court could be months away, after justices heard oral arguments Monday.

Attorneys for private schools and the state's allied Public Education Department said state constitutional restrictions on public funding for private schools are a relic of anti-Roman Catholic political fervor in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

"This wasn't really a public versus private school fight, it was an effort to really exclude the Catholic view," said Eric Baxter, an attorney with the not-for-profit Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which is representing an association of New Mexico private schools. "The private schools also become victims of the law."