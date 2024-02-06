New medical school to train doctors to work in poor areas

ST. LOUIS -- A new four-year medical school in St. Louis will focus on training doctors who will work in poor urban and rural areas.

Puerto Rico-based Ponce Health Sciences University is making an $80 million commitment to develop the new campus in north St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported last week. Construction will begin later this year with a freshman class of 150 in the fall of 2022.

Ponce president David Lenihan told the newspaper the goal is to provide opportunities for minority and low-income students who fail to get a spot in a traditional medical school but show promise to succeed. He said those students tend to work in communities where they grew up and have a strong understanding of their patients.

"St. Louis is positioned right in the heart of America," Lenihan said. "The reason why St. Louis is so good, is that if our mission is trying to increase the cultural diversification and the socio-economic diversification, why don't we build it in the Midwest, where we need it? We don't need it in New York. You don't need it in Miami or California. You need it in Missouri, Kansas and rural Illinois."

The school will be part of developer Paul McKee's NorthSide Regeneration Plan to develop the site of the former Pruitt-Igoe housing project across from the future site of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's western headquarters.