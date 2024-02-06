New Medicaid system set to take effect today for 240,000 Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Roughly 240,000 more Missouri Medicaid recipients today will be switched to a system under which private companies oversee patient care.

The expansion will mean the managed-care program in 54 counties along Interstate 70 will expand throughout the state.

Those who had been enrolled with Aetna will be switched to UnitedHealthcare, WellCare or Home State Health Plan, a division of Centene.

Missouri seniors, the blind and people with disabilities on Medicaid will not be affected.

About 500,000 people had been getting health care through managed care, with the rest on a fee-for-service plan.

The state pays private companies to manage patients' health care under managed care.

Under the fee-for-service model, physicians are reimbursed as patients are treated.